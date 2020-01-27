Bobby Deol on his work: I had seen there was a lot of competition and not taken it lightly

Bobby Deol, who was last seen in Housefull 4 is celebrating his 51st birthday with older son Aryaman in New York.

Actor Bobby Deol rings in his 51st birthday today. The actor, who was last seen in Housefull 4 is celebrating his birthday with older son Aryaman in New York. In an interview with Zoom, the birthday boy spoke about the ups and downs in his career, nepotism and much more. When asked about being in a happy space with work, the actor said that he has been busy for the last three years now. He is enjoying what he is doing. God has given him another chance and he is really putting his heart and soul into it and trying to do the best.

Speaking about the difference between Bobby Deol in 1990 and Bobby Deol now, the actor said, "I think at that point, I was careless. I guess I was not very focussed. I didn’t realise that I have such a great opportunity, my films are doing well and it’s not that easy to get such kind of films. I wish I had worked harder, I wish I had been more focussed and seen that there was a lot of competition and not taken it lightly. I missed out on so many opportunities. I did not work for three years but I didn’t give up, I fought back and I am working again. I am really glad that my hard work has paid off. I am really really happy that I changed myself and I am moving in the right direction."

Further speaking about any favour being worked for , , and for going, the Soldier actor said that he doesn't know that. He can’t really sit and see how someone’s career is moving and in which direction. Luck plays a very important role. Hard work and focus should be there. They are hard-working and focussed people. And luck always comes in the way and that’s how it is.

Lastly speaking about Nepotism, Bobby said, "I think it’s just a new word that has become very popular. Everybody is a complainer, everybody likes to complain when they don’t get work. So, you find reasons for not getting work. The people who are not getting work are in majority, so people talk about nepotism. I didn’t have work for so many years but I never cried about it."

