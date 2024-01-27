Bobby Deol hugs Akshay Kumar in this unseen PIC; Twinkle Khanna extends birthday wishes to Animal star

Renowned for his remarkable talent in the Hindi film industry, Bobby Deol enjoyed a blockbuster success last year with "Animal," garnering significant acclaim and adoration. The beginning of this year has brought another reason for celebration, as on January 27, the actor marked his 55th birthday. On this joyous occasion, Bobby received warm wishes from friends, family, and fans, with many industry peers also extending their greetings. Among those joining the chorus is Twinkle Khanna, who shared nostalgic pictures while wishing the Animal actor a happy birthday.

Twinkle Khanna sends warm birthday greetings to Bobby Deol

Celebrating Bobby Deol's birthday, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram stories to extend her wishes. She shared a heartwarming photo originally posted by Anu Dewan, featuring Akshay Kumar warmly hugging Bobby, alongside Tania Deol, Twinkle, and Anu, all radiating smiles as they shared enjoyable moments. Twinkle also shared a picture from their debut movie Barsaat, adding a sentimental touch to the birthday celebration. Take a look:

A woman admirer plants a kiss on Bobby Deol's cheek

A recently surfaced online video captures the Housefull 4 actor graciously and patiently accommodating his fans' requests for selfies. A female admirer hands over her phone to Bobby Deol for a snapshot, and the actor happily obliges. In an unexpected turn, the fan spontaneously kisses Bobby Deol on the cheek, catching him off guard. Despite the surprise, Bobby handles the situation with grace and calmness, responding with a smile and proceeding to pose for pictures with other fans.

Advertisement

Kanguva makers reveal Bobby Deol's menacing look

On Bobby Deol's birthday, the creators of the Tamil film Kanguva unveiled the first glimpse of the actor in the movie, disclosing his character's name as Udhiran. Taking to their social media platforms, the filmmakers shared the poster with a caption that read:

“Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran #BobbyDeol sir”

Pinkvilla wishes Bobby Deol a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Animal star Bobby Deol extends birthday wishes to wife Tania Deol with romantic PIC: 'To the Love of my Life'