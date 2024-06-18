Bobby Deol on his bond with Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor; 'There was so much of a chemistry between us'

Bobby Deol made a massive comeback in Bollywood as he played the highly acclaimed negative role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The only complaint people had after watching him in the film was that he had a short role.

Moreover, the intensity between him and Ranbir Kapoor in the film was something no one could get enough of. Now, the actor has opened up about the bond he shares with RK in real life.

Bobby Deol on his bond with Ranbir Kapoor

During an interview with Zoom, Bobby Deol was asked about the actor with whom he shared the best onscreen chemistry. Taking the name of his Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby said that he felt the chemistry came across despite doing just one fight sequence. "There was so much of a chemistry between us, I just felt it," he added.

The actor also took the names Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji, with whom he has given several entertainers. Talking about Rani, he said that whenever they worked together, it was the best time for him. He also recalled having fights with Rani and Preity on the sets and then later becoming best friends with them. "We were kids, we were so young, we were in late 20s or early 30s," he said.

He also opened up about working with his dad, Dharmendra, and brother, Sunny Deol, and said, "the chemistry can't go wrong."

Bobby Deol on his dark phase

Bobby also talked about his dark phase when he didn't have any work in the industry. The actor recalled feeling lost because he chose to be in his comfort zone depending on the way the industry was reacting to him.

He said he didn't want to take challenges because he was being brainwashed by people. However, Deol added that he felt lucky to have realized it and come out of the zone.

Bobby Deol's work front

Bobby Deol will be seen alongside Suriya in the upcoming Tamil biggie Kanguva. Directed by Siva, the film will have him as an antagonist. He is also gearing up to be seen in Aryan Khan's debut web series Stardom.

