Bobby Deol recalls being ‘frustrated’ after Shekhar Kapur quit his debut film Barsaat for Hollywood project

Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut in 1995 with Barsaat and has been unstoppable since then. Currently gearing up for his next venture Animal, the actor went into a flashback of the curation of his debut movie and revealed how filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was supposed to initially helm the film. Bobby Deol discussed how the filmmaker left the project midway after receiving an offer from Hollywood and it led to the film’s release getting delayed by several years.

Bobby Deol reveals how Barsaat got delayed after Shekhar Kapur left the film midway

Speaking at the Jagran Film Festival, the actor opened up on his debut movie Barsaat and revealed how its release got delayed by several years as Shekhar Kapur, who was supposed to helm the movie initially, left it midway after he got an offer for Bandit Queen.

“I started shooting for the film very early and Shekhar Kapur was the director. We shot for the film for 27 days. He then got an offer from Hollywood to make Bandit Queen. Shekhar said, ‘I will do Bandit Queen and come back to do Barsaat,’ But my father told him that he didn’t want to delay it. He told Shekhar, ‘You go do your film, I will find somebody else,’” the actor noted and added how he got lucky with Rajkumar Santoshi, who ended up bagging the film after Shekhar Kapur left.

The actor also noted that he was 26 when the film hit the big screen and was 22 when he commenced shooting for it. Discussing Barsaat further, Bobby Deol noted how he had to wait for a year to begin shooting again after Shekhar Kapur left.

The actor revealed how after that, the film took two years to be made as the script changed frequently. Mentioning that he began running, playing drums, bike riding, and doing other preparations in order to fit into the character well, Bobby Deol called the process “frustrating”.

More about Bobby Deol’s work front

The actor will soon be seen in Animal, which will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is slated for its arrival in theaters on the 1st of December.

