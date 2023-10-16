Bobby Deol refers to elder brother Sunny Deol as a father figure; considers himself 'lucky'

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, beloved siblings in Bollywood, often touch the hearts of their fans with their enduring and cherished relationship. Bobby Deol who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Animal recently looked back on their childhood, sharing more insights into their heartwarming bond. He also referred to Sunny Deol as a father figure to him.

Bobby Deol says Sunny Deol is like a father figure to him

Recently, during the Jagran Film Festival, Bobby Deol mentioned that his elder brother Sunny Deol plays a fatherly role in his life, and he conveyed how fortunate he is to have him as his elder brother. Speaking about the same, he said, “Because he was 10 years older than me, he made sure to assert his superiority in every way. Even though he didn't do well in his studies, he would bother me about mine, leaving me puzzled about why he wasn't focusing on his own academics. I believe he thought that at least I excelled in the areas where he couldn't.”

He further added, “But at that time, I didn't understand it. I was constantly thinking why he was offering all this advice when, in the end, he was simply my brother, not my father. I consider myself very lucky to have a brother who has been…” Bobby's speech was interrupted as he became emotional while intending to say that Sunny has been like a father figure to him.

Bobby Deol opens up on the challenges faced by him and his family

Talking about the challenges he and his family have encountered, Bobby stressed that life has its good and bad times. He said, “You might assume that celebrities like us don't face challenges, but the truth is, everyone goes through highs and lows in life. No one can succeed every single day. The key is to keep going and not give up.”

He further revealed the advice he received from Sunny Deol and added, “My brother is a big-hearted man who has consistently supported me. In difficult moments, I recall his advice to not get caught up in our fame but to view ourselves as beginners and work hard.”

Bobby Deol will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in lead roles and is all set to hit theaters on December 1.

