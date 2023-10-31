Bobby Deol reveals Dharmendra asked Shekhar Kapur to leave Barsaat for THIS reason

Bobby Deol made his acting debut with 1995 romantic action film Barsaat alongside Twinkle Khanna. The film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and it turned out to be a critical and commercial success. However, there was a time when Shekhar Kapur was supposed to direct the film but Dharmendra asked him to leave the project.

Bobby Deol spills bean on Barsaat

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Bobby Deol spoke about his debut film Barsaat which was supposed to be directed by Shekhar Kapur. He revealed that Kapur even shot for 27-30 days. However, he received a call from Hollywood to direct Bandit Queen. Bobby said, "It was a big moment for him. So, he wanted to delay my film and complete his film."

The actor further revealed that his father Dharmendra, who was the producer of the film, asked Kapur to leave. "But, for papa, my film was very important. So, he told Shekhar, ‘Tu jaa, do what you want to do. For me, my son is special and for you, Hollywood is special", he added.

Eventually, Rajkumar Santoshi was hired who co-wrote and directed the film. Santoshi told Bobby that he always wanted to direct him. However, Barsaat took two years to finish which ‘frustrated’ Bobby.

Bobby made a short film before Barsaat

In the same conversation, Bobby revealed that he made a short film with friends while Barsaat was yet in the making. However, he lost its print. “Some other friends wanted to be actors, so we thought let’s make a film. Vikram (Bhatt) wrote the script. Another friend did the cinematography for him. By the end of the shoot, we realised we had made Godfather,” he added. The actor was also slapped by his father during its shoot as he couldn't remember his dialogues.

Workwise, Bobby is currently gearing up for Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Saloni Batra among others. It is slated to release theatrically on December 1st, 2023, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

