Bobby Deol reveals he was doubtful of his performance in Animal despite getting praised; here's why

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is currently receiving a lot of praise and appreciation for his short yet pivotal role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The actor played the role of a villain and won the hearts of fans with his acting skills. He is all over social media not just because of his popular entry song but also because his expressions that gained a lot of praise. But did you know Bobby was doubtful about his performance in Animal? In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the same.

Bobby Deol recalls doubting his performance in Animal

Speaking at The Film Companion Actors’ Adda, Bobby Deol shared a behind-the-scene anecdote from the sets of Animal and opened up about his performance. He said, “The scene where I put the finger on my mouth. I was just told what to do and speak in the sign language. I was like, ‘Okay, fine.’ I knew the dialogue because I had to practice it in sign language.”

He further added that it was a one-take shot and everybody started clapping. Bobby recalled the shoot day and shared, "I was like, ‘Maine kya kia, why are people clapping?’ Sandeep comes to me and says, ‘Sir, that was an award winning shot.’" He said that he was happy inside but the actor was also thinking that maybe he was not able to do it and that’s why the director said like that.

Advertisement

Bobby said that he lost the stardom but admitted he never lost the love of the audience.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he was asked whether he wished for a bigger screen time or not in Animal. When the actor visited the Gaiety Galaxy theater, a fan asked him about his screen time and Bobby said he wished he had a bigger screen time. Reacting to the same, Animal star said, "They asked me that. They asked me do I wish I had bigger screen time and I said I wish I had a bigger screen time."

He further added, "But I knew I got an opportunity that I've got 15 days and I'm working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, I know it's gonna be amazing and that's what I said. Not because I said I wanna bigger screen time. I said it because they asked me that question.Ulta padh gaya mujhpe abhi. Yehi hota hai. (It bounced back on me. It happens)."

Meanwhile, Animal was released on December 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: 'Maybe I’ll still come back': Bobby Deol on fan theories of his character being resurrected in Animal sequel