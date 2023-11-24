Bobby Deol reveals how he bagged role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: ‘Bekaari ke din kaam aagaye’

The highly anticipated Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is generating immense buzz on social media. The film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga boasts of exceptional cast including Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and others. While the fans are looking forward to the release of the film, fans have also been intrigued by the character of Bobby Deol about which not much has been shared as yet. The trailer of the film was released yesterday November 23 in New Delhi. During the launch, the actor spilled beans on bagging the role in the film during his ‘bekaari ke din’.

Bobby Deol spills beans on bagging the role in Animal

The grand launch of the trailer Animal was done yesterday in New Delhi in the presence of all the team members including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and others. During the launch, while addressing the media, Bobby Deol stated that owing to his career’s condition, he never thought of bagging such a ‘great role’.

Recalling the times, he shared that he got a message from the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga stating that he would like to meet him. This led Bobby to think if that’s actually him or if somebody is poking fun at him. Bobby went on to share that he then found out that it was actually Sandeep only.

He continues by sharing, “Maine kaha yaar phone lagao fatafat. Phone lagaya and maine bola chalo milte hain. We met and mujhe yeh aakar ek photograph dikhate hain (I called him immediately and asked to meet. When we met, he showed me a photograph).”

The actor revealed that the director showed him a photograph when he didn’t have much work to do but used to play Celebrity Cricket League. “Toh vahaan ek photo kheechi gayi thi jahaan main door kahin dekh raha hoon. Toh unhone mujhe dikhayi aur kaha main aapko issi liye lena chahta hoon kyuki aapki yeh jo photograpgh hai, isme jo aapka expression hai, voh mujhe chahiye. I said chalo bekaari ke din kaam aagaye (He had a photo of me from when I wasn’t working as such, but I used to play the Celebrity Cricket League. He told me he wants me in the film because the expression that I had in the photo, he wanted in the film. I thought good, unemployed days also turned out to be useful).”

Animal will be released on December 1.

