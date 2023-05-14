Bobby Deol reveals sons Aryaman and Dharam will 'become actors'; Says he wants them to lead a normal life

Actor Bobby Deol, who is currently busy shooting for his next film, Animal, recently spoke about his sons, Aryaman and Dharam. Despite belonging to a film family, Bobby's sons have stayed away from the limelight. Even Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol managed to keep his relationship with Drisha Acharya low-key. Recently, in an interview, Bobby revealed that his sons want to become actors but he wants them to lead a normal life.

Bobby Deol opens up on sons Dharam and Aryaman's film career

Just like their cousin Karan, Bobby's sons also want to work in the film industry. But Bobby said that he doesn't want them to be 'carried away with glamour'. While speaking to Hindustan Times, the Aashram actor said, "They are normal kids, I want them to lead a normal life. They are not special. They are normal, they might be my kids, (but) I don’t want them to be carried away with glamour because it can take you away from things. That is why we (Deols) are like that. I was brought up that way. (Also) Boys are shy (and) they don’t want to be clicked (by the paps)."

Further speaking about their careers, Bobby revealed, "They will become actors. They are studying… My sons graduating from New York University, I’m very proud of him He has put all his efforts to educate himself. He has not mugged things. I’m excited."

Bobby also spoke about his upcoming film, Animal. He will be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing bits about the film, he said, "I’m a big fan of Ranbir. He is an awesome actor. Working with him is amazing and fun. Sandeep brings out characters that human beings don’t like to show."

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 11.

