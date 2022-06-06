Bobby Deol rubbishes Dharmendra’s hospitalisation rumours: He is at home and doing well

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently made the headlines after there were reports that he has been hospitalised in Mumbai. The media reports had suggested that the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital after his health deteriorated and has been critical. Needless to say, the reports had left his fans worried and they have been praying for the legendary actor's speedy recovery. However, as per a recent update, Dharmendra is not hospitalised and is at home. The news was confirmed by Dharmendra’s son Bobby Deol.

Speaking to India Today, Bobby Deol expressed his gratitude for all the love being showered on his father ever since the news of his hospitalisation has surfaced online. The Aashram 3 actor stated that Dharmendra is recovering at his home. “He is absolutely fine. He is at home and he is recovering. He is doing well. Thank you so much for your love and affection,” Bobby Deol was quoted saying to India Today. For the uninitiated, Dharmendra was hospitalised last month after he had suffered a muscle pull. Soon after getting discharged the veteran actor had shared a video message for the fans and expressed gratitude towards fans for their best wishes as he was on his path to recovery.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is all over the news courtesy of his recently released Aashram 3. On the other hand, Dharmendra has two big projects in his kitty. The legendary actor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s much talked about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie is slated to release on February 10 next year. He will also be working on Apne 2 with his sons.

