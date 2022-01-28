On Bobby Deol’s birthday, Preity Zinta wishes love, happiness and success for him; See PIC

Bobby Deol turned 53 on January 27. On his birthday, his Soldier co-star Preity Zinta extended him wishes. Preity Zinta has ruled Bollywood in the early 2000s and the OG ‘dimple girl’ has a massive fan following on social media. She keeps updating her fans with a sneak peek of her daily routine and by looking at her Instagram posts, it will be no wrong in saying that she always keeps her friends closer and never forgets to wish them on their birthdays.

While wishing Bobby Deol on his birthday, Preity shared a rare, unseen photo on ‘gram. As she shared the photo, the mother of twins wrote, “Happy birthday @iambobbydeol Love you loads. Sending you a big hug, lots of love, light, happiness and success. Cannot wait to see you when I’m back” along with red heart emoticons. Their fans also poured in birthday wishes in the comment section. They also left red heart emoticons in the comments as a token of love towards the actor.

See Preity’s post here:

Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol have worked in several Bollywood movies including Soldier, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Alag, Dillagi among others. They were a hit Jodi in the early 2000s.

In other news, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy in November last year. They named their little munchkins- Jai and Gia. Undoubtedly, Preity is embracing motherhood, and ever since the birth of her twins, Jai and Gia, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress is sharing her experience as a new mother with her fans on social media.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: From Animal to Aashram 2, upcoming projects of the actor that won't disappoints