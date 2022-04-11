Bobby Deol on Salman Khan fuelling his 2nd innings in films: Race 3 was the beginning of a lot of things

Bobby Deol is one such actor who has won millions of hearts off-late with his back to back performances. The actor made a successful comeback from Race 3 and since then there has been no looking back for him. Well, he has opened up on several occasions about the bond that he shares with Salman Khan and how he gave Bobby a chance in Race 3. In a recent interview with ETimes, the actor revealed that Salman fuelled his second innings in films by roping him for Race 3, which led him to get more work.

Recently, Salman Khan had given a shoutout to Bobby Deol’s OTT movie Love Hostel. When asked about this and their bond, Bobby could not stop praising Salman. He said that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan is an amazing human being, he is a very big-hearted person. Adding further Bobby said that he is one of those few people that Salman has so much love for and he also thanked him that because of him the Love Hostel actor started working out.

“I never used to work out even though my brother and my dad used to be working out all the time. Salman gave me an opportunity in 'Race 3' and that was the beginning of a lot of things for me and my career. A lot of people saw me after a long time. The younger generation hadn't seen me and when Salman bhai ki film lagi ho toh everybody goes to see it. Because of 'Race 3', I landed a role in 'Housefull 3' and that’s how the younger generation started noticing me.”

