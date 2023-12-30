Bobby Deol says Bollywood stars showed up for Gadar 2 success party as they were ‘genuinely happy’ for them

This year has been an absolute treat for the Deol clan. From veteran actor Dharmendra creating a buzz with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Sunny Deol emerging as a sensation with Gadar 2, Deols have rejoiced in a heap of adulation for their performances in 2023. Notably, the films were then joined by Animal’s Bobby Deol, aka Abrar.

Recently, Bobby Deol looked back on the year and expressed gratitude for the way his family garnered such praise. In addition to that, he also reflected on the soaring success of Animal and discussed how exploring different kinds of characters brings about a sense of satisfaction in him. Read on to find out what else he said.

‘We’re lucky and blessed for that’: Bobby Deol as he reflects on the success of the Deol clan

In a recent interview with News18, the actor opened up on how the year has turned out to be lucky for him, his brother Sunny Deol and their father Dharmendra. Highlighting the outpouring of love from the audience, an overwhelmed Bobby recalled the success party of Sunny’s Gadar 2 and how several members of the film fraternity marked their attendance at the event to celebrate the success of Sunny Deol.

“God has been kind. The love my family has received from fans and audiences is so genuine. They genuinely wish the best for us. When good things happen, people want to be a part of the celebration. We’re lucky and blessed for that. When my brother hosted a success party for Gadar 2, everybody from the industry came because they were genuinely happy for us. It doesn’t happen that to everyone,” he shared.

Bobby Deol on how Animal altered his career trajectory

The actor proceeded to elaborate on how he stepped out of his comfort zone for Animal and said that Abrar has made him ‘fearless’ and he looks forward to taking on challenging roles in the future.

He further shared how he felt worn out by playing similar kinds of roles and not getting the opportunity to enhance his skills by exploring varied roles. Emphasizing the relevance of stepping out of one’s comfort zone, he added that it brings about skills within you that you yourself might not be aware of.

“I was sick and tired of playing the same kind of roles. When you do things that are out of your comfort zone, it brings out something new from within you and surprises people. It happened when they saw me in the first teaser of Animal, where I’m pointing my knife to call someone inside the room. I hadn’t seen that scene on the monitor. The first time I saw it, I was like ‘Ohh,” discussed Deol.

How does Bobby Deol perceive failure? Here’s what he said

The actor has often been vocal about the downfall in his career and how there was a period when he was not offered projects. Shedding light on the topic, the Barsaat star revealed that, having experienced failure at one point, it’s crucial that one dig out the lessons that it has to offer.

He also added how an actor’s life changes every weekend and hence, even they possess a certain level of ‘insecurity’. “You’ll give a hit one weekend and a flop on the other. Sometimes, you expect so much from one project and nothing happens. That’s how an actor’s life is, including the biggest stars. We’ll always have that insecurity. All big stars have also gone through a lull,” he added.

