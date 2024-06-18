Bobby Deol says, ‘everybody brainwashes you’ as he recalls not taking challenges in his early phase of career

Bobby Deol is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has been in the industry for a very long time. Starting off with his role as a chocolaty boy to his menacing antagonist characters, he has left no stone unturned, proving his versatility in acting.

In a recent conversation, Bobby Deol talked about his ‘dark phase’ in the industry when he couldn’t experiment much with his roles in his early career. However, the OTT platforms gave him that opportunity.

Bobby Deol on not taking challenges in his early phase of career

Recalling the initial days of his career, Bobby shared that sometimes one is bound to “get lost” in the times when the entire industry is reacting to you. He admitted to being swayed away by it and choosing an easier, and secure path to move ahead in his career.

While speaking with Zoom, the Animal actor shared that one doesn’t want to take challenges and put them in a situation beyond their comfort zone “because somewhere everybody brainwashes you.” According to him, that is a “sad” thing that happens to actors.

Bobby Deol on coming out of his comfort zone

Reflecting on his way of dealing with it, the actor admits being lucky enough to realize that he wanted to get out of it, and he did. He further stated how several actors have been trying to do, it but haven’t been able to manage it.

Advertisement

Drawing a contrast following the evolution of streaming platforms, Bobby said, “And now things have changed. I think the OTT platform gives every actor an opportunity to try doing different kinds of characters so that people can notice that they have the side to them which they enjoyed after they watched it because they never got the chance to show that side of an actor of themselves doing it.”

He went on to state how “choices are difficult” to make because when one believes in something, they are “let down by the writers or by the directors or the producers,” who want to make a film for their “table profits” and not for “creative satisfaction.”

However, the actor opined that things are changing and asserted the industry to make different kinds of films that are from the heart and not just for the “secure commercials.”

On the professional front, Bobby Deol will be next seen in Kanguva alongside Suriya.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol admits he's ‘good cop’ to Aryaman, Dharam; reveals being ‘more scared’ of Sunny Deol as a kid than dad Dharmendra