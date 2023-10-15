Bobby Deol says he would be grateful to Salman Khan for life; recalls how he got Race 3 role

Bobby Deol is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Animal. Known for his roles in films like Gupt, Ajnabee, Humraaz, Apne, and others, Bobby took a hiatus from acting for a few years. However, he made a comeback with acclaimed projects in recent years, and his upcoming lineup looks promising. Bobby's return to the limelight gained momentum with his role in Salman Khan’s Race 3 in 2018. In a recent interaction, Bobby expressed his gratitude to the superstar, acknowledging Salman's instrumental role in his comeback.

Bobby Deol expresses gratitude to Salman Khan; recalls getting Race 3

During a recent interaction at the Jagran Film Festival, Bobby Deol expressed his perpetual gratitude to Salman Khan and shared the story of how he landed the film Race 3. He recounted, “Salman ko toh mai humesha thank you bolte rahu zindagi bhar. Salman ne mujhe ek din phone kia aur bola, ‘Mamu shirt utarega?’ Maine bola, 'Mamu mai kuch bhi karunga.’ Toh bolta, ‘Aaja kal mere ghar.’ Toh uss wajah se mujhe Race 3 mili (I would keep thanking Salman for the rest of my life. Salman called me one day and said, ‘Mamu, will you go shirtless (for a film)?’ I replied, ‘Mamu, I'll do anything.’ So, he said, ‘Come to my house tomorrow.’ That's how I got Race 3).”

Bobby explained how, due to not working for many years, the younger generation didn't recognize him. He knew that being in a Salman movie would bring millions of viewers.

He continued, “Aur woh turnaround toh nhi tha lekin ek kisam se log mujhe pehchanne lage the. Uski wajah se mujhe Housefull 4 mili aur phir bhi mai khush ni tha as an actor (It wasn't exactly a turnaround, but in a way, people started recognizing me. Because of that, I got Housefull 4, but still, I wasn't happy as an actor), as I wasn’t finding it challenging. I wanted to prove myself. I wanted to do characters. Toh jab mujhe Class of ‘83 mili toh I think that’s when everything began for me. Phir ashram (So, when I got Class of 83, I think that's when everything began for me. Then came Ashram).”

About Bobby Deol’s Animal

Bobby Deol takes on the role of the antagonist in the movie, offering a brief glimpse of his character in the teaser. Animal, featuring an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, is set to hit theaters on December 1.

