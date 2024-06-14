Bobby Deol says he's not 'embarrassed' about family's emotional quotient; ‘All Deol men cry, we are happy to be that way'

Known for their unabashed display of emotions, the Deols have always been candid in expressing themselves to both their fans and the media. The past year marked a triumphant phase for the family in theaters, with Sunny and Bobby's films (Gadar 2 and Animal) smashing box office records, while Dharmendra's endearing performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani captivated audiences. Recently, Bobby openly discussed his family's emotional nature and did not shy away from expressing that they do not hold back their tears.

Bobby Deol reveals all Deol men cry and they embrace it happily

Speaking with the Times of India, Bobby Deol talked about his family's emotional quotient and shared that it's like the sight of sportsmen playing in the stadium, observing that when they win, they often cry. He expressed his belief that tears of joy are a natural response to achieving something significant after extensive effort.

He further added, "I think my whole family is extremely emotional. All Deol men cry. We are not embarrassed about it. It is an emotion that is just there. I think everybody cries, it’s just that most don’t talk about it. The Deols are emotional people, and we are happy to be that way."

Bobby Deol calls brother Sunny Deol his 'Superman'

Actors and siblings Sunny and Bobby, whose enduring bond is based on love and respect, showcased their "bromance" during their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the promo, Bobby spoke highly of Sunny, referring to him as a "Superman."

Bobby said, "In real life, if there is someone as strong as Superman, it's my brother. I have never seen anyone stronger than him. Despite undergoing multiple back surgeries, whenever he needs to lift someone for a role, he does it effortlessly."

On the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2, and the actor recently elated fans with the announcement of Border 2. The war sequel will hit theaters on January 23, 2026. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol's most recent role was in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, where he starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Bobby garnered immense praise for his portrayal of the character Abrar, earning him the title of 'Lord Bobby' from his fans.

