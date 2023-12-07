Bobby Deol says Race 3-Housefull 4 didn't 'satisfy' him; reveals why he hid he was doing Aashram from family
Bobby Deol revealed that even though he truly got recognized as an actor after shifting to OTT. He also spilled why he hid about doing Aashram from his family.
Bobby Deol is relishing the success of his latest movie, Animal, which has become the talk of the town since its release on December 1. The actor, who received praise for his unfavorable performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, said that moving to OTT platforms helped him become more well-known. Bobby Deol also revealed that he didn’t inform anyone in his family about doing Aashram.
Bobby Deol on being recognized as an actor after shifting to OTT
During a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol mentioned that his career's revitalization began with Salman Khan's Race 3 and the ensemble comedy Housefull 4, but these high-budget films didn't allow him to fully display his acting skills. While these projects brought him back into the public eye, it was his move to OTT platforms that truly made people recognize the actor in him.
He said, “I did Race 3, Housefull 4 but as an actor they were not giving me that kind of satisfaction. Yes, people noticed me, younger generation came to know who Bobby Deol was, it worked for me that way. When I did Class of 83, it all started for me from there.”
He then spoke about Aashram, which brought him both critical acclaim and numbers after its success, and revealed that he was initially apprehensive about taking on the role to the extent that he didn't inform his family about it.
He said, “I was very scared when I did the show. Not scared that I won’t be able to do what I want to do as an actor but because people might take it in a wrong way.”
He further explained that it's a struggle every actor faces, emphasizing that they are not promoting something but rather embodying characters. He added, “When I was playing the character, I didn’t tell me father, brother, or mom. I didn’t tell them because I felt they would influence me into not wanting to do it.”
About Animal
The movie was released in theaters on December 1 and boasts a stellar cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna. Notably, Animal's plot delves into the strained relationship between a father, played by Anil Kapoor, and a son, played by Ranbir.
