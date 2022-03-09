Bobby Deol says son Aryaman’s good looks can't guarantee success in Bollywood: I know the reality

In a recent interview, Bobby Deol reacted to people complimenting his son Aryaman Deol’s good looks. While fans said that Aryaman can be a superstar, Bobby Deol thought otherwise. He said that while good looks in Bollywood are definitely a plus point, it does not guarantee success.

In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, Bobby reacted to people complimenting his son Aryaman. He said that although people told him the same things in his initial years, he now knows the reality. “When I was going to make my Bollywood debut, people used to say the same things to me, that he is good looking and he will be a superstar. But I know the reality. It doesn't matter what you look like, if viewers want to see you they will. Nobody knows what's gonna happen in the future. Definitely, his good looks are a plus point and I am very proud of it but there is no guarantee about what's gonna happen in this industry,” said Bobby.

Bobby Deol started his career in 1995 with Barsaat. When he was at the peak of his career in 1996, he tied the knot with Tanya Deol, with whom he has two sons, Dharam, and Aryaman. Bobby is known for his performances in films like Soldier, Dillagi, Bichhoo, Gupt, Ajnabee, Humraaz, and more.

In recent times, Bobby Deol has been garnering a lot of praise for his performance on OTT platforms. After his successful stint on the web series Aashram, Bobby was most recently seen in Love Hostel starring Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey. Bobby has essayed the role of a ruthless mercenary, Viraj Singh Dagar, who is on the hunt for lovebirds Jyoti (Sanya) and Ahmed (Vikrant). Bobby has received widespread love and acclaim for his performance in the negative avatar.

Bobby will be next working on Apne 2 featuring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol. Sunny Deol’s son Karan will be joining them as well. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the shoot for the film will begin from mid-2022.

