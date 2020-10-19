  1. Home
Bobby Deol shares a heartwarming post to wish Sunny Deol on his birthday; Calls him 'the greatest soul'

Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his brother Sunny Deol along with a heartwarming birthday post.
16742 reads Mumbai
Bobby Deol shares a heartwarming post to wish Sunny Deol on his birthday; Calls him 'the greatest soul'
The actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol is celebrating his 64th birthday today. On his special day, Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his brother along with a heartwarming birthday post. From Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to Ghayal, Sunny has won millions of hearts with his many hits films. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Bobby Deol revealed how Sunny Deol had made sure that his brother’s debut movie Barsaat was grand in every possible way. They both share a great bond and it is quite evident in the latest post of Bobby. 

Bobby Deol has shared a photo of the birthday boy. In the caption, he wrote, ''Happy birthday to the greatest soul! A brother! A Father! A Friend! @iamsunnydeol''. Soon after Bobby shared the post for him, fans were all praises for the Ghayal actor. The comment section got flooded with birthday wishes for Sunny. One of the fans wrote, ''Happy happy birthday to sunny sir best badebhai of the world .we love deol brothers ''. Another one wrote, ''Wishing u a very "Happy Vala Birthday" to our fav. #SunnySir ...apko dher sara pyar ...be happy , healthy and strong ...love u so much sir ...miss u lot...waiting for ur film..god bless u...enjoy ur day with ur family ...love and regards.”

Take a look at Bobby Deol’s birthday post for Sunny Deol here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday to the greatest soul! A brother! A Father! A Friend! @iamsunnydeol

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on

Apart from Bobby, Bollywood actors Saqib Salem, Adhyayan Suman and Tushar Pandey also wished Sunny on his birthday.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol on his darkest phase: I became alcoholic; my kids asked why I'm not going to work

Credits :Bobby Deol Instagram

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Drunkards or druggies cant make up my mind.

