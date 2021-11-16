Bobby Deol shares rare childhood family pic; Dharmendra, Abhishek Bachchan comment in appreciation

Baby pictures are always a gateway to priceless memories. When celebs share their childhood pics with us, they share something very personal and give us a glimpse of their past. Recently, Actor Bobby Deol gave fans a rare insight into his childhood when he posted a photo of him with his dad Dharmendra on his Instagram account. Ajeita and Vijeta, Bobby's sisters, were also a part of this adorable picture clicked at an undisclosed hilly spot.

During one of their family vacations to a hill station, baby Bobby is seen happily sitting with his loved ones. Everyone's posing adorably for the camera and the actor used red heart emojis to caption the picture. The cute photo was an instant hit on Instagram. Industry colleagues and fans started pouring in love and compliments from all over. Dharmendra was also extremely delighted to see an old picture of him and children and fondly commented, “Love you my darling kids. Lovely memories”. On the other hand, notable actors such as Darshan Kumaar and Abhishek Bachchan also expressed their appreciation for the nostalgic picture.

Time and again, Bobby posts pictures with his family, showing his love and appreciation for them. Just last month on Sunny Deol’s birthday, Bobby shared a beautiful picture with all the siblings embracing and captioning it with ‘Happy birthday brother, you are my whole world for me.’ The Deol family doesn’t shy away from expressing their love for each other on the net. Dharmendra is always at the forefront in commenting lovingly on Bobby’s pictures.

On the professional front, Sunny and Bobby will be shortly seen together in 'Apne 2.' According to reports, the film's production has been pushed back. Bobby has also received a lot of praise for his roles in web series like 'Class of 83' and 'Aashram'. Meanwhile, Sunny was most recently seen in Behzad Khambata's film 'Blank'. Moreover, he also directed his son Karan's debut film, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'.

