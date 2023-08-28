Bobby Deol shares unsee BTS from the sets of Ashram as web series turns 3; fans say, ‘Waiting for season 4’

Bobby Deol’s widely popular and critically acclaimed web series, Ashram, has clocked three years today. Directed by Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Prakash Jha, the crime drama series revolves around the life of a self-proclaimed godman, played by Bobby Deol, and how he manipulates and cons his innocent followers. As his much-loved web series turned three today, Bobby celebrated the milestone by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Ashram. Take a look!

Bobby Deol shares behind the scene photos from Ashram

On Monday, Bobby took to Instagram and treated his fans and social media followers with some unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Ashram, season one. In the string of BTS photos shared by the actor, the 90s heartthrob can be seen striking different poses in Baba Nirala’s avatar. In one of the photos, the actor can be seen posing with the director, Prakash Jha.

Apart from his fans and followers who loved Ashram, Sunny Deol’s elder son, Karan Deol, too reacted to Bobby’s post. Taking to his uncle’s comments section, Karan wrote, “Japnam.” “Japnaam Monty @iambobbydeol," wrote his Ashram co-star, Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Deol's fans went gaga over the BTS photos and flocked to his comments sections to drop their reactions. “Legendary performance," a fan wrote while praising Bobby’s acting performance in Ashram. “Big fan sir," another fan commented.

While most of the fans hailed his performance in the series, a large section of netizens began inquiring about the fourth season of Aashram. “Final season kab aa rha h?” commented a user. Another user said, “Agla part kab ayega?” “Waiting for ashram season 4," wrote one of the many Instagram users who is eagerly waiting for season four of the popular crime drama series.

About Ashram

Headlined by Bobby Deol, season one of Ashram also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, and Adhyayan Suman among several others. Ashram was released in the year 2020 on a popular streaming platform followed by season 2. The third season of Aashram was released last year in June. The series has been reportedly renewed for a fourth season as well.

