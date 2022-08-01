Bobby Deol, son Aryaman visit Dharmendra on last day of his shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; PICS

Veteran actor Dharmendra has wrapped his shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, helmed by Karan Johar. Meanwhile, the senior actor was joined by son Bobby Deol and grandson Aryaman on the last day of his shoot. Bobby took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures with his father and son as they spend some time together on the film set. Bobby and Aryaman posed with the senior Deol. “Was great to visit papa on his last day shoot of #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aapkadharam #AryamanDeol,” read the post caption.

Karan Johar too shared a photo on his Instagram story, which read, “Wrap Day.” Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars mom-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan play a pivotal part in the film. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also working as an assistant director in the film.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt, who recently announced her pregnancy, also wrapped up the shoot of the film a few days ago. Karan Johar shared a video of her dancing and celebrating as he bids her goodbye. Karan Johar shared a video of her dancing and celebrating as he bids her goodbye. In the video, Alia Bhatt could be seen taking the centre stage and dancing to hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s channa mereya. The entire team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was cheering for the actress including her co-actor Ranveer Singh. Sharing this video, KJo wrote, “A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on ! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves ! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! Song selection is from my emotional library!”

Unveiling the release date, a few months ago, Karan Johar had shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote a poem that read, “So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!”

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The movie is scheduled to release on February 10,2023.