Bobby Deol starrer Aashram aims to be an eye opener for devotees about the trade of faith by powerful men

Directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram stars Bobby Deol in the lead and in what seems to be a first for any web series - an interesting disclaimer was made live was made on social media, even before the trailer has dropped. The web show deals with powerful men who indulge in the business of faith and take advantage of devoted followers.

In a country like India, there have been many spiritual leaders and gurus that have been followed by millions of devotees. Centered around this backdrop, MX Player is all set to drop a web series directed by Prakash Jha, titled Aashram. The series stars Bobby Deol in the lead and is one of the projects with which he will be making his digital debut. While the first look of Aashram came out July 31, a disclaimer too was made after announcing the series that hints at this show being fictional but is indeed based upon Godmen and the blind faith that people entrust upon them.

Having faith is a good thing, but when it leads to exploitation by certain powerful men, it may be an extremely dangerous thing. With bearing this in mind, the makers of the show issued a disclaimer after revealing the first look. The disclaimer was made by the director so as to share with the audience that the only aim of this Bobby Deol starrer series was to educate the viewers about the gurus who may turn out to be con men. Without showing any disrespect towards any religion or gurus, the show only aims to showcase the fictional story of certain powerful men who are engaged in the business of faith. The disclaimer by the makers was a unique way to ensure that everyone gets the idea behind making the web show based on a fictional story.

The intense first look of Bobby that was released is bound to leave fans intrigued about Aashram. Ashram also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka and Adhyayan Suman amongst others. The show will begin to stream on MX Player on August 28, 2020.

