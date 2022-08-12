Bobby Deol, Sussanne-Arslan look ravishing as they attend Arjun & Carla's post wedding party; PICS

From the past couple of days, popular singer Arjun Kanungo has been making headlines as he was all geared up to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis. The singer finally got married on August 10, 2022, after almost 7 years of dating and the couple hosted a star-studded party the following night. The party was attended by friends and family from the entertainment space, who came to congratulate the couple on the beginning of their new life together.

The post-wedding party was a star-studded get together. Arjun Kanungo in his white shirt, tie and black blazer looked very dashing. Carla looked drop-dead gorgeous in her designer white off-shoulder gown. The duo waved into the camera and graced the paparazzi with their clicks. Bobby Deol looked fantastic in his black kurta and white trousers and also indicated all is well by signalling a thumbs up. Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni looked amazing together. Arslan in his black blazer and Sussanne in her floral white dress looked absolutely gorgeous. Other guests who were reportedly invited in Karan Johar's all new joint Neuma were Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, Maheep Kapoor, Sonal Chauhan, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan.

Have a look at the guests who attended Arjun and Carla's party:

Earlier yesterday, Arjun Kanungo shared photos of him and Carla Dennis looking stunning in their wedding outfits. Sharing these pictures, Arjun wrote, “In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo.”

Also read: PICS: Arjun Kanungo looks dapper, Carla Dennis dons a white sequin saree as they host a post-wedding party