Bobby Deol talks seeking advice from Dharmendra-Sunny Deol for Animal; Ranbir Kapoor says, ‘Deols don’t die’

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol starrer action crime drama Animal is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. In the Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial, Bobby is portrayed as the antagonist. Recently, Bobby was asked if he sought advice from his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol for Animal. Let's find out what the actor said.

Bobby Deol on seeking advice for Animal

According to The Indian Express, Animal's team including Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol were in Chennai for a media interaction. A reporter asked Bobby if he sought advice from Dharmendra and Sunny Deol for Animal. He said, “I don’t think my dad or my brother have done many negative characters. But they have done a lot of action films. I have done a lot of action films in my life. My first film was an action film. It is a Deol thing, the Deols are known to be the action men.” Kapoor then quickly said, “There’s also this thing that Deols don’t die.”

Bobby called his father "the first He-Man" and his brother the "real action hero." The actor further said that he feels lucky to be a part of Animal.

Bobby Deol on how he got Animal

At Animal's trailer launch, Bobby revealed that he was playing Celebrity Cricket League when he had no work. He was approached by Sandeep for Animal who showed him a picture of when Bobby was playing CCL.

Bobby said, “Toh vahaan ek photo kheechi gayi thi jahaan main door kahin dekh raha hoon. Toh unhone mujhe dikhayi aur kaha main aapko issi liye lena chahta hoon kyuki aapki yeh jo photograpgh hai, isme jo aapka expression hai, voh mujhe chahiye. I said chalo bekaari ke din kaam aagaye (He had a photo of me from when I wasn’t working as such, but I used to play the Celebrity Cricket League. He told me he wants me in the film because the expression that I had in the photo, he wanted in the film. I thought good, unemployed days also turned out to be useful).”

