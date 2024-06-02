Bobby Deol was made to look ‘cinematically wild’ as Abrar in Animal; Sandeep Reddy Vanga ‘looked into every detail,’ REVEALS Aalim Hakim

Sandeep Reddy Vanga took over all domestic cinema theaters and the box office by storm last year with his action-thriller film Animal. While Ranbir Kapoor’s character led the show, Bobby Deol’s stint in the mass entertainer earned him praise.

In a new post, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim revealed how the director looked into every detail of his character to make him channel the essence of Abrar Haque. Read on!

Here’s how Aalim Hakim aced Bobby Deol’s wild look as Abrar in Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is another perfectionist who invests all his time and energy in minute details to make his vision come across to the audience without hindrance. This is why when Bobby Deol went to Aalim Hakim to get his hairstyle and beard shaped as per his character, the filmmaker accompanied him.

In a new post, Aalim shared what went behind into creating the ‘cinematically wild’ character. He revealed that Vanga explained the backstory and the emotions his character was going through to him. He even sat through every session and looked into every detail of the hairstyle and beard shape.

In his lengthy post, the hairstylist penned, “Bobby Deol @iambobbydeol as ABRAR in the movie ANIMAL. When the Maestro Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave me the narration of the character of Abrar for his hairstyling and beard, he explained to me the whole backstory of Revenge and his character. Sandeep sir explained to me that the character is based in UK.”

He added. “In UK mostly men keep very sharp beard and sharp hairstyles by keeping the sides fade. But we wanted to create the character as the story of the film and the emotion he is going through .. For Abrar it was Revenge. So for us that was very important that the hair for this character cannot be sharp or very neat cause his mind is full time into taking the revenge. We definitely wanted Bobby to look very different and cinematically wild.”

Concluding his post, Hakim stated, “We did the hair and beard look at our Versova salon in Mumbai on 24th March 2023 in the presence of Sandeep Sir who looked into every detail of the hairstyle and beard shape. We kept a cone shaped beard and the hair completely tousled by diffusing it . Rest it was the Aura of Bobby Deol and the Vision of Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make Abrar lit the screen with his presence. Bobby Deol killed it with his performance as Abrar. @alimhakim.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s look test pics revealed

A day ago, Aalim dropped a clip that revealed the look test of Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay in Animal. In his long post, Hakim penned that Vanga had many meetings with him regarding the length of his hair and beard in the film.

His post read, “Ranbir Kapoor’s long hair & beard look test as Ranvijay for Movie ANIMAL. This Long hair look test was very important for all of us as this was the main look to stay maximum time onscreen. We designed the hairstyle with lot of texture and a free flow movement also the beard which has a strong shape but not too clean at the edges.”

Check out the entire post below:

On the work front, Bobby Deol is caught up with multiple Tamil and Telugu language films.

