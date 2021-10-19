Bobby Deol wishes brother Sunny Deol on his birthday: You mean the world to me
Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are among the top actors who are known for giving some intense movies in their careers. The two brothers are close to each other and have even appeared together in several movies. Needless to say, fans love to watch the brother duo on-screen. The two also enjoy massive social media following and often share glimpses on picture-sharing applications. Now, as soon as the clock ticked 12, Bobby Deol took to his social media handle and penned a heartwarming wish for his elder brother Sunny Deol on his birthday. Bobby called Sunny his “world” as he shared a sweet picture with fans through Instagram. He wrote, “Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me.”
As soon as Bobby shared the post on his gram, fans bombarded the comment section with birthday wishes for Sunny. Earlier in the evening, the actors were spotted together in the city. While Bobby looked dashing in a black tee and blue denim, Sunny picked a semi-formal attire for the evening. He donned a black t-shirt with jeans and teamed it up with a brown casual blazer. The two paused and posed for the shutterbugs.
Take a look:
Talking about the work front, Bobby's recent stints with web shows like Aashram and Class of 83 received a lot of love from the audience. Bobby will next be seen sharing the same screen space with Sunny Deol and Dharmendra in Apne 2. It was only last month that the reports of the sequel of Apne shoot getting pushed came into the limelight. Fans might have to wait a bit longer to witness the Deol family on the silver screen.Also Read: Apne 2: Anil Sharma to push the shooting of Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby & Karan starrer to 2022?