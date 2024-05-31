Bobby Deol wishes 'jaan' Tania Deol on their wedding anniversary with sweet message; Preity Zinta showers love

On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, the Animal star Bobby Deol took to social media to express his emotions towards his wife, Tania Deol, whom he considers his pillar of strength.

He posted a picture with her, which instantly grabbed the eyeballs of people online, along with several B-town celebs, showering their love on the couple. Check it out!

Bobby Deol wishes his wife Tania Deol on their wedding anniversary

As the clock struck 12, actor Bobby Deol took the opportunity to showcase his profound love towards his wife by making a special post for her on their wedding anniversary. In the image, the actor looks dapper in all-black attire, which he layers up with a leather jacket.

As for his lovely wife, Tania Deol, she looks fabulous in a gray-hued co-ord set that compliments her fit body. She added a furry coat to keep her warm and carried a luxury neon-yellow purse along. Sharing their lovely unseen image, Bobby penned, “Happy anniversary my jaan, you complete me.”

Take a look:

Bobby’s co-star Preity Zinta also shared, “Happy Anniversary Bob & @taniadeol Loads of love always.” Sunny Deol also showered love on the couple. Sophie Choudry, Ananya Panday’s mother, and Bhavana Pandey were others who commented on their post.

Take a look:

More about Bobby and Tania Deol

After meeting at an Iranian café, the celebrity couple got married in 1996 and have two sons, Aryaman and Dharam Deol. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Tania said that Bobby is very tuned in and is vocal about what he likes and what could be better. She added, “Bobby is very emotional, he does these small, endearing things which mean so much. As a couple, we can pre-empt every breath we take.”

During a chat with Zoom, the Housefull 4 said he is very broad-minded. “I never stopped my wife from working, or subdue her, or make her feel less about herself. I am what I am because of my wife,” he clarified. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in multiple Telugu and Tamil language movies.

