Bobby Deol wishes luck to 'Bhaiya' Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release; showers love with priceless photo

Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of Anil Sharma's directorial Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel. The sequel to the super hit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is getting a lot of hype as fans cannot wait to see the magic of Sunny and Ameesha is set to reprise their Tara Singh and Sakeena roles. Anil Sharma's directorial has been receiving a lot of praise even before its release. Now, a while ago, Bobby Deol shared a priceless photo with his brother Sunny and wished him luck for Gadar 2. The picture showcasing brotherly love is getting love from fans on social media.

Bobby Deol wishes brother Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release

Taking to his Instagram a while ago, Bobby Deol wished his brother Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release and showered love by sharing a priceless photo of them together. In the picture, the actors are seen hugging each other showcasing their brotherly love. Sharing the picture, Bobby wrote, "Love you Bhaiya (red heart emoji) All the best for#Gadar2...In cinema near you on August 11, 2023 … Book your tickets now!!"

Reacting to the picture, Sunny commented, "Bob love you. Tooooooo much" and added lots of red heart emojis.

Take a look:

Fans react to Sunny and Bobby's priceless photo

As soon as Bobby shared the picture, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Blockbuster opening mashallah." Another commented, "So sweet." "What a humble bond with two loving brothers," wrote a third fan. "Iconic picture," commented a fourth fan. Another comment read, "Wow...That Is Epic Pic Ever...Ram Bharat Ki Jodi..." Others dropped red heart and fire emojis.

Recently Sunny praise his Gadar 2 character during the last day of the 2023 Jagran Film Festival. He said, "Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman. Every man wants to watch Hulk and Superman. He believes that (the hero) on screen will set things right. Like there are Marvel Comics, here is Tara Singh. You don’t draw these powers from working out. These are emotional powers."

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is set to release on August 11, 2023. Apart from Ameesha, and Sunny, the cast of the film also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Mir Sarwar, Gaurav Chopra, Dolly Bindra, and others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman' as he praises his Gadar 2 character