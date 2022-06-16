Bobby Deol wishes son Aryaman Deol on his 21st birthday with a cute pic; Dharmendra says ‘Jeete Raho’

Bobby Deol has been making his fans fall in love with him once again as he is doing back-to-back projects and proving that he is a versatile actor. Netizens have even called it his 2.0 version. Well, the actor is currently basking in the success of Aashram 3 and his avatar is being loved by all. Talking about his family, Bobby often shares pictures with his son Aryaman Deol and the internet cannot stop gushing over the good-looking star kid. Well, today on his birthday, the Soldier actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his son and wish him on his 21st birthday.

In the picture that Bobby Deol shared, we can see both father-son twinning in black tees. Bobby looks dapper in his full-grown beard as he hugs his son Aryaman Deol who too holds his dad and poses for the picture. Indeed, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the father-son duo is quite a good-looking duo. Sharing this picture, Bobby wrote, “Happy birthday my Angel #21stbirthday.” Even Dharmendra took to the comments section and wrote, “Happy Birthday Aryaman Jeete Raho.”

Check out Bobby Deol’s post:

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan spoke about how education is very important for any individual who wishes to enter Bollywood. Bobby feels that if their career in the glam world does not work, then they at least have their degree to do something else. Bobby reveals that his son is studying business management and he wants him to complete his education first before becoming an actor as he has gone through that being a star’s son.

