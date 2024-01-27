Bobby Deol’s debut film Barsaat took 4 years to get released, the reason left him frustrated; find out

Bobby Deol has become the ultimate favorite of everyone ever since he made his grand comeback. Particularly after his memorable performance in Animal, his fan following has skyrocketed. And guess what? Today is Lord Bobby's 55th birthday, and social media is overflowing with heartfelt wishes for the superstar.

Despite having numerous successful films under his belt, his debut movie Barsaat still holds a special place in people's hearts. However, here's an interesting fact: the release of this film faced numerous hurdles, causing frustration for the actor as it took a whopping 4 years to hit the screens.

Shekhar Kapur left the shooting of the film to shoot Bandit Queen

Narrating this incident at the Jagran Film Festival Bobby Deol said that he had started shooting for the film very early and Shekhar Kapur was the director. After shooting for the film for just 27 days, the director got an offer from Hollywood to make Bandit Queen. Shekhar then told the Deols that he would go do Bandit Queen and then come back and make Barsaat. But Dharmendra was adamant that he did not want to delay the film hence he told Shekhar, “‘You go do your film, I will find somebody else.’ And I think Rajkumar Santoshi was waiting to direct my film. I got lucky with him,” added Bobby.

Bobby Deol had to wait for 4 years for the release of his debut film

But with a new director on board, several changes were made in the script which left Bobby Deol quite exhausted and confused. “I was 26 when my film was released, I was 22 when I started shooting for it. After Shekhar left I had to wait for a year or so for the shooting to start again. Even then it took two years to make. The script kept changing. I took up running, playing drums, bike riding, and other things to fit into different character requirements according to the changes in the script. It was frustrating,” he said.

Advertisement

Bobby Deol fought with a trained Siberian tiger for a scene

Talking about shooting a scene where the actor had to fight a tiger, Bobby Deol revealed that to get the shot perfectly, the team tied a piece of meat on the actor’s shoulder and shot with a trained Siberian tiger.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol wishes ‘Lord’ Bobby Deol on his birthday with loving PICS; Esha Deol is ‘so proud’ of her bhaiya