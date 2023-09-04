Bobby Deol's mother-in-law Marlene Ahuja dies due to long-term illness

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol's mother-in-law Marlene Ahuja passed away on September 3. She breathed her last due to a long-term illness. For the unversed, Bobby is married to Tanya Ahuja, who is known by the stage name Tanya Deol.

Bobby Deol's mother-in-law Marlene Ahuja is no more as she passed away on September 3. As per the source, "She was ill for the past few days and died due to prolonged illness on Sunday evening.”

For those unaware, Tanya Deol is the daughter of multi-millionaire banker, late Devendra Ahuja. He was the promoter of Centurion Bank and was also the MD of 20th Century Finance Company.

On Saturday, September 1, Bobby Deol and his whole family were busy celebrating the massive success of his brother Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2. Due to severe illness, the late Marlene Ahuja could not attend the success bash. According to reports, the entire Deol family is devastated by the demise of Marlene.

Speaking of the success bash, many Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and others graced the event.

Meanwhile, the late Marlene Ahuja has two more children – Vikram Ahuja, and Munisha Ahuja apart from Tanya.

