Bobby Deol's son Aryaman Deol to enter Bollywood? Here's what the actor has to say

Bobby Deol has been making his fans fall in love with him once again as he is doing back to back projects and proving that he is a versatile actor. Netizens have even called it his 2.0 version. Well, the actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Love Hostel and his avatar is being loved by all. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bobby opened up about a lot of things and one of them was about his family and how they are being taken advantage of.

Siddharth Kannan asked Bobby Deol that since his family is very soft and gentle, does he find himself being taken advantage of at times? To this, the actor replied that they are all very simple people. He further said that they are not manipulative or street smart people and which is why people often take our advantage. They have helped so many people in the past but they took their advantage and spoiled the name of their family and moved on. The Love Hostel actor quipped, “But we are good people and God is watching us all. We were told since we were kids to be a nice human being, be down-to-earth and you will achieve whatever you want in life."

Bobby Deol further spoke about how education is very important for any individual who wishes to enter Bollywood. Bobby feels that if their career in the glam world does not work, then they at least have their degree to do something else. Bobby reveals that his son is studying business management and he wants him to complete his education first before becoming an actor as he has gone through that being a star’s son.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol says son Aryaman’s good looks can't guarantee success in Bollywood: I know the reality