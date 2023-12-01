Bobby Deol's son Aryaman grabs attention at Animal screening; here's all you need to know about the star kid

The release of Animal on December 1 has created an immense stir amongst the audience. Notably, its special screening was held in Mumbai last night. Actor Bobby Deol, who gave an action-packed performance in the movie, was also seen attending the event with his wife, Tanya Deol, and son, Aryaman Deol.

The Deol clan was seen striking a pose for the paparazzi, and remarkably, junior Deol totally stole the limelight at the screening event. While all eyes were out for the Deol family, let's dig into everything you need about Aryaman.

Bobby Deol's son Aryaman Deol was spotted becoming his father's cheerleader at the special screening event conducted for Animal last night. Bobby's wife, Tanya, was also spotted at the event, and the family was all smiles for the camera. As Aryaman stole the limelight from his father at the screening, here are some facts you might want to dig into about the future star.

Born in 2002, Aryaman is the son of Animal star Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol and the grandson of veteran star Dharmendra. He graduated from New York University earlier, making his father Bobby's chest swell with pride. Bobby had also shared a glimpse of his convocation.

The 22-year-old is the elder son of Bobby Deol, and notably, he was also spotted at Karan Deol's wedding with Drisha Acharya earlier. Aryaman Deol also has a younger brother, Dharam Deol, aged 18.

Remarkably, Bobby Deol was spotted spilling the beans on his sons' professional lives during an interaction with Hindustan Times earlier this year and said that both the brothers will step into the world of acting. Discussing the same at length, he had said, "They will become actors. They are studying… My sons graduating from New York University, I'm very proud of him he has put all his efforts to educate himself. He has not mugged things. I'm excited."

Want to know more about Animal? Let's dig into the details

The theatrical release of the film on December 1 has created a massive uproar amongst fans, with several pumped with energy to watch it on the big screen. The film boasts a promising star cast, with Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor starring alongside the Apne star.

Animal explores the intense relationship shared between a father and a son, and Mandanna can be seen playing Ranbir's potential love interest in the gripping movie. Furthermore, apart from the storyline, the film's soundtracks were also appreciated and relished by several across the country. Songs Papa Meri Jaan, Hua Main, Satranga, and Arjan Vailly became fan favorites in no time.

At the box office, the movie clashes with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur. Apart from Bobby Deol and his family, the screening of Animal observed the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and more. Ranbir's wife, Alia Bhatt too, was spotted arriving at the event along with the entire Kapoor khandan and the Bhatt clan.

The makers of the film unveiled its trailer earlier on November 23, giving fans a sneak peek into the storyline of the highly anticipated movie. Ever since it popped out, several speculations began surfacing on the internet about Bobby Deol's character, with some saying that he will be seen as a mute man in the movie and others believing that he will don the avatar of Ranbir Kapoor's stepbrother in Animal.

However, director Sandeep Vanga Reddy spilled the beans on the rumors and cleared the air. A video of his clarification began doing rounds on Reddit, and he can be seen denying the cooked-up stories and pouring out the truth about the intense character of Bobby Deol in Animal.

