Bobby Deol's sweet wish on 'Angel' son Aryaman's 20th birthday came wrapped like THIS; Dharmendra showers love

On Wednesday, Race 3 actor Bobby Deol took to social media to pen a lovely birthday wish for his son Aryaman Deol as he turned 20. Along with his wish, Bobby shared several photos from the celebration with Aryaman last night and gave all a glimpse of their bond. Amid this, even Aryaman's grandfather and senior star Dharmendra took note of the celebrations and sent love to his grandson on his 20th birthday. Not just this, several other celebs poured in good wishes for Aryaman.

Sharing the photos, Bobby wrote, "Happy birthday my angel! #Blessed." In the photos, Bobby could be seen sitting on a chair while Aryaman could be seen hugging his dad and posing with him. The adorable photos left netizens in awe of the father-son duo and many thought that the young star kid looked like his grandfather from his younger days. Celebs like Chunky Pandey, Seema Khan, Darshan Kumar, Amrita Arora, Saqib Saleem also penned lovely wishes for Bobby's son in the comments.

Twinkle Khanna also wished Aryaman and wrote, "Happy birthday to this stunner." His grandfather, Dharmendra wrote, "Happy Birthday Arayaman. Love you, Jeete raho." Fans too poured in good wishes for the star kid as he turned a year older today. A fan wrote, "Looks exactly like dharam paji of younger days." Another wrote, "He looks like ur dad."

Earlier, whenever Bobby has shared photos with his son, they have always gone viral among his fan clubs. The actor always ensure to share updates about his life and family on his social media handle. On the work front, Bobby's recent stints with web shows like Aashram and Class of 83 have received a lot of love from the audience. His next projects include Animal, Love Hostel and Penthouse.

