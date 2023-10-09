‘Body kahan hai?’: Vijay Varma FINALLY reveals Jaane Jaan's secret in new post; Kareena Kapoor Khan in splits

Vijay Varma is currently basking in the rave reviews he received for his performance as a police officer in the recently released mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. Recently, the actor took to social media to share his shirtless pictures along with a funny caption referencing an important question from the film. This left Kareena Kapoor Khan in splits.

Vijay Varma shares shirtless pic, Kareena Kapoor reacts

Today, on October 9th, Vijay Varma took to his Instagram to share some shirtless mirror selfies. In the caption, he hilariously answered a poignant question from his recent film Jaane Jaan. It read: "For everyone asking “Body kahan hai!??” after watching #Jaanejaan"

Check out his post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who also starred in Jaane Jaan, took to the comment section as she could not control her laughter. She wrote multiple laughing with tears emoji and, "THIS CAPTION"

Kareena played the role of a single mother Maya D'Souza in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaane. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film marked her foray into the digital space. It is based on the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino and was released on September 21. At the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023, Ghosh said that he loved Shah Rukh Khan's films like Pathaan and Jawan. Varma then added, “I enjoyed ‘Jawan’ as well. It was wild. It was so good and fun fact. Mr Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed ‘Jaane Jaan’ as well. He called us, he called me and he called Jaideep.” Jaideep, who was also present, said: "That was the moment. He called me and said ‘agar aap bohot zyada busy nahi hain, toh apse thodi si baat karni hain. Shah Rukh bol raha hoon.’ Maine unse kahan, ‘agar mujhe heart attack aaya toh uske zimmedaar aap honge!’”

Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma's work front

Bebo will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders which is also her maiden production venture. Apart from that she has started filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and The Crew with Tabu Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Vijay, on the other hand, will be next seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak and a project titled, Afghaani Show.

