'Bohot hi bekaar...': Sonu Nigam criticizes AR Rahman's song Chiggy Wiggy ft. Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue

Sonu Nigam has been ruling the audience’s hearts with his soulful songs for a long time. Apart from his mellifluous voice, the singer often makes it to the headlines for his unabashed strong viewpoints. Sonu wears a heart on his sleeves. Following his statements, he has many stirred controversies, but even then he hasn’t shied away from speaking his heart out. In a recent interview, Sonu took a sly dig at Oscar-winning music composer and singer, AR Rahman for his song, Chiggy Wiggy as he expressed displeasure towards the song.

In a recent interview with Red FM, Sonu Nigam revealed that he didn’t like the Chiggy Wiggy song from the movie Blue. Despite lending his voice to the song, he went on to state that he doesn’t know why AR Rahman made ‘such a bad song’ with international pop star, Kylie Minogue. In the interview, bashing the track, Sonu said, “Chiggy Wiggy bohot hi bekaar gana hai (Chiggy Wiggy is a very bad song). I don’t like the song at all. I don’t know why Rahman made such a bad song. I mean, how can they get Kylie Minogue on board and make such a bad song. I felt good that he thought about me for the song, but with Kylie Minogue, the standards could have been increased.”

In addition to this, he further added, “But sometimes, even Rahman can make mistakes. But I do not like the song at all. The song could have been much better. With Kylie Minogue, we could have made a song of her level. I tried a lot to sing this song on stage and revive it."

Notably, Minogue in an interview ANI, said, “Working with AR Rahman was a real thrill. It was a rather different style for me and it kind of lived in its own world, but what is surprising is how many people remember it and mention it to me. Maybe it’s having a revival?”

The track, Chiggy Wiggy was featured in the movie, Blue which was released in 2009. The song in the voice of Kylie Minogue, Sonu Nigam, and Suzanne D'Mello was composed by AR Rahman. This one can be considered as one of the most mainstream soundtracks which at the time of its release had become a rage.