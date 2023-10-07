‘Bohot promotion ho chuke hain…’ Tabu on playing RAW agent in Khufiya after essaying police officer in past

Bollywood actress Tabu entered the industry way back in 1982 and has been on a roll ever since. From terrifying the viewers as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to digging into truth as IG Meera Deshmukh in Drishyam, Tabu’s work has been loved and adored by many. Just like her other films, her most recent one, Khufiya has swept over the audience’s hearts. Tabu, who can be seen essaying the role of an operative at the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW), has now opened up on donning a role other than that of a police officer.

Tabu discusses playing a RAW agent in Khufiya

Veteran actress Tabu has played the role of a police officer in several films in the past including Drishyam. She has now opened up on playing a RAW agent in Khufiya, in a recent chat with Netflix India. She also jokingly said how the filmmakers have sent her on a “leave” as she will now be seen in a different avatar in the film.

When asked about playing a spy agent in the film, the actress opened up and said that she has played all ranks of police officers including ACP and Commissioner. “Bohot promotion ho chuke hain mere. Abhi thore din un logo ne mujhe leave pe bheja hai. Kuch aur kar ke aao (I have had a lot of promotions. For a few days, they have sent me on leave saying go and do something else),” noted Tabu.

More about Khufiya

Released on the 5th of October, Tabu’s espionage thriller dwells in the world of spies. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and also starring Ali Fazal and Ashish Vidyarthi, the multi-layered story of Khufiya revolves around Tabu character of Krishna Mehra, who is an operative at the RAW agency and is assigned the task of tracking down a mole in the agency. The film further explores her ways of approaching the mission and revealing the answer to one question: Who is the mole?

ALSO READ: Khufiya Twitter Review: Netizens hail Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi in Vishal Bhardwaj's ‘solid espionage drama’