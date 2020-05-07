Bois Locker Room: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput REACTS to the controversy; Talks how parents can raise boys

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, took to social media to react to the Bois Locker Room controversy as she talked about the importance of parenting and how boys should be raised well.

A few days back, the Bois Locker Room created a stir on the internet when screenshots of lewd conversations of boys from prominent Delhi schools were leaked online. It so happened that after one of the boys in the group took screenshots and passed it on to someone else, the conversations were exposed by one of the girls who was targeted. Soon after, Bollywood celebs to the likes of Ahuja, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others took to social media to express a sense of anger and anguish over the Bois Locker Room. In the latest, actor ’s wife, Mira Rajput, expressed her feelings about the ongoing Bois Locker Room controversy, as she shared journalist Rega Jha’s essay on Instagram.

Although the article was written three years ago, the essay was posted on social media by Rega after the incident, and the excerpt that was shared by Mira on social media talks about the importance of parenting and what boys in India should be taught by their parents at a young age, so that they do not perceive women in a negative manner. Some of the traits that Rega mentions should be taught to boys are ‘consent’, ‘respect’, ‘gender equality’, ‘that they aren’t entitled to any woman’s body, attention, or time’. Also, the article talks about the fact that while women are taught what not to do at a young age, boys should also be taught what not to do from a young age.

As per reports, the administrator of the group, in which the boys talked about raping girls, has been arrested by the cyber crime cell of the Delhi Police. This is the second arrest in the case. Talking about celebs, Richa Chaddha, who is known to voice her opinion took to social media and expressed a sense of anguish over the Bois Locker room propaganda as she wrote, “This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly, I reckon.”

