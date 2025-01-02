Bol Do Na Zara singer Armaan Malik finally gets married to Aashna Shroff; dreamy PICS from their wedding are now VIRAL

Singer Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff have embarked on their journey as a married couple. On January 2, 2025, the duo delighted fans by sharing the first glimpses of their wedding on social media, offering a peek into their dreamy celebration with a heartfelt caption 'tu hi mere ghar.' Their post went viral in no time, radiating love and joy and marking a beautiful new chapter together.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff took to Instagram and shared a joint post sharing beautiful pictures from their dreamy wedding. In the first picture, the duo can be seen holding each other with beaming smiles on their faces. The second picture shows them holding hands and posing as a married couple.

In the third picture, Malik can be seen teasing his bride by placing the varmala (garland) around her neck. In the fourth picture, Aashna is seen performing a ritual by pouring orange powder from one glass container into another.

In the fifth image, the bride and groom are seen standing on stage, reading their wedding vows with heartfelt laughter. In the final image, which is undoubtedly a standout, Armaan can be seen adoring his wifey!

The newlyweds, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff looked stunning as they posed amidst a shower of petals in a dreamy outdoor setting. Aashna donned a vibrant orange lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery, paired with a matching dupatta featuring golden detailing.

She accessorized her look with traditional jewelry, including a statement choker, earrings, a maang tikka, and bridal bangles, exuding elegance.

Armaan complemented her beautifully in a pastel peach embroidered sherwani, paired with a matching turban adorned with a feather and brooch. He completed his regal look with a necklace.

The picturesque setting of trees and sunlight added to the charm of their special moment, capturing the essence of their joyous celebration.

Malik is best known for his soulful voice, has delivered several hit songs that have touched hearts. Tracks like Bol Do Na Zara from Azhar and Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero showcase his melodic brilliance. His romantic ballad Jab Tak from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story remains a fan favorite.

