Bole Chudiyan to London Thumakda; 10 perfect songs for team bridesmaids amid wedding season

Indian weddings aren’t less than a mini-festival. We find friends and family all decked up in their traditional best for different ceremonies including Sangeet, Mehendi, Haldi and more. Now, your wedding can turn absolutely successful if you have the right playlist. Weddings without Bollywood songs and dances are totally bland. We understand that a perfect team Bride needs the best songs to perform. However, selecting songs at the last moment might become a difficult task. Hence, we have made things easier for you. Here, we have curated a list of 10 Bollywood songs that will make for a perfect playlist for the team bride.

Bole Chudiyan

Bole Chudiyan is a hit song from the multi-starrer movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Sonu Nigam, Amit Kumar, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kavita Krishnamurthy are the artists who collaborated together to croon this romantic number. Ever since the release of the movie, Bole Chudiyan has become an integral part of India’s wedding playlist.

Sauda Khara Khara

Sauda Khara Khara is a massive hit song from the movie Good Newwz. The song features Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar setting the dancing floor on fire with their power moves. The track is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir and Dhvani Bhanushali and the music is composed by Lijo George – Dj Chetas & Sukhbir Singers.

Gallan Goodiyaan

Gallan Goodiyaan is a hit Punjabi number from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. The song is collaborative work of popular artists including Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar, Yashita Sharma and Manish Kumar. With high tempo beats and catchy rhythm, the video of the track features Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Anil Kapoor performing energetic moves as they ignite the dance floor.

Radha

This quirky melody featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra has become an integral part of Indian Sangeet ceremonies. Time and again, we spot bridesmaids showering love on the bride by putting up a stunning performance on this track.

Ghoomar

Featuring Deepika Padukone, Ghoomar is a hit track from the 2018 epic drama movie Padmaavat. Deepika can be seen performing a traditional Rajasthani folk dance in the song. For those unversed, Ghoomar was performed by the Bhil tribe to worship Goddess Saraswati. Over the years, this song did not only struck the right chord with the Rajasthani roots of people but have also become a popular choice for Indian Sangeet ceremonies.

Makhna

Although Makhna featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez isn’t a wedding song. The lyrics of the track aptly resonate with the flavour of the wedding season. It describes how a lover decides to leave the entire world behind just to be with their partner.

Tareefan

Tareefan is a popular number from the movie Veere Di Wedding. The song is composed by Qaran and Badshah sang as well as featured in the official video. This track was one of the most popular songs of 2018 and stayed on the top of many music application playlists.

London Thumakda

The song London Thumakda from the film Queen is one of Amit Trivedi's best Bollywood songs which has a touch of Indian folk music. The song sung by Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkad, Neha Kakkar has the tunes of Punjabi roots. With the music, even the setting of the track aptly captures the essence of Indian weddings.

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s film Roy may have tanked at the box office, but her chart-topping dance number Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan is still quite popular, as is her signature move in it.

Nachne de saare

Katrina Kaif’s dance number Nachne de saare from the film Baar Baar Dekho is a chartbuster songs that emreged as the ultimate sangeet song of the year. The foot-tapping number features Katrina Kaif as the naughty fun loving bride and Sidharth Malhotra as the shy groom along with the extended family and friends grooving to the beats during a cocktail party.

