Bollywood In 2020: What I loved and how it got me through the pandemic

A look at how Bollywood films that came out on OTT platforms amid the COVID 19 pandemic helped all in getting the dose of entertainment in dark times.

2020 is a year that will go down in history because of Coronavirus. Dealing with a raging pandemic for the first time in our lives, many of us have found this year to be the scariest of all. It is in 2020 that we became familiar with terms like social distancing and self-isolation and truly understood how burdensome they are. As COVID-19 forced us to spend most of the year locked in our homes, everyone seemed to have embraced the world of OTT platforms to keep them entertained amid the uncertain times.

One of the biggest changes for me was certainly not being able to watch films on the big screen. The joy of collective viewing is unmatched. For me, cinema is a big escape from all the consequential and inconsequential things we deal with in our personal lives. For about 2 hours or more, you travel to new places, meet strange characters, sometimes your fantasies come alive, the music moves you and there's a promise of finding closure which is rather rare in our personal lives.

Bollywood has over the years made sure to make the movie-watching experience a rather special one with their larger-than-life stories. Although this year, I loved how Hindi films recognised the need to keep their audiences entertained and sane-minded amid the pandemic with stories and characters that added more meaning to our lives. Looking back at 2020, as the year comes to end, I highlight some amazing things about the movies this year and how Bollywood helped me through this pandemic.

Not All Men

The idea of a male ally, someone who champions for women's rights and is not afraid or intimidated by their intelligence and talent was explored by several films this year and according to me that has been an exceptional step forward for Bollywood. From Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of Gunjan Saxena's father in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to Jassi Gill's Prashant, who essayed the role of 's husband in Panga, these films showed us that men are capable of being supportive and respectable towards women, their aspirations and desires.

No More Damsels In Distress

The representation of women in Indian cinema hasn't been its best but it surely seems to be changing and how. Bollywood is finally in a place where female desire is being explored through films like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. But above all, I'm glad to see female characters are finally putting themselves, their ambitions and desires first. With a film like Bulbbul, we see a woman making sure justice is served for her suffering. It's also characters like Gulabo Sitabo's sassy Begum who left a strong impression on me this year. In a year that seemed to be brimming with helplessness, women in films like Thappad, Panga gave the every woman, the motivation to stay strong and fight it out till the last minute. Who said, we needed a knight in shining armour to rescue us when we can do it ourselves right?

Thank You for the Memories

There are times when actors beautifully get under the skin of a character that we find it hard to separate them from their fictional selves. As characters, they entice you more and seem more relatable. This could be true for several of Irrfan Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput's performances. This year, we lost some big Bollywood gems and it was beyond moving to watch their last works. Be it Sushant Singh Rajput's adorable blush in Dil Bechara or Irrfan Khan's loving embrace with Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium, it seemed all too emotional. Their contribution to Bollywood also seemed like a blessing as it helped us to get through some tough times this year. I can't count on my fingers, the times I turned to Irrfan's Rana from Piku to enjoy some light-hearted humour or how Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore was a good reminder of the sweet old days of college that led me to get on video call with my pals.

Scores For Every Mood

Music can be healing and I particularly remember how the rising pandemic numbers were getting me all anxious but I managed to cruise through it by listening to Bollywood songs ranging from classics to the latest ones. Bollywood is known to release over 200 films in a year and that means we have the same amount of soundtracks coming out each year. From romance to break-up, Bollywood has a song for it all. As for this year, A R Rahman's Dil Bechara soundtrack certainly helped me in my somber times. Every time I heard AR Rahman singing, "Tu SMS bhi na kare. Kyun Mujhe Miss Bhi Na Kare" , I found myself staring at my phone hoping for a text from a hypothetical lover. Yes, such is the power of good music.

All in all, 2020 seemed to be a year that Bollywood didn't disappoint and in fact, it comforted me with breezy films like Shakuntala Devi, surprised me with Gulabo Sitabo (that climax!) and delighted me by proving how anything starring Pankaj Tripathi is unmissable. Over to you, 2021!

