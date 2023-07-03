Bollywood actor’s driver dies after 24-year-old son stabs him

In a tragic incident last week, a Bollywood actor's 53-year-old driver was allegedly murdered by his own 24-year-old son in Mumbai's Andheri area. The motive behind the crime, according to the police, was the son's grudge against his father for scolding him. The son has been arrested, and a case has been registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bollywood actor's driver killed

As per a police official, the driver passed away on Saturday after receiving treatment at a hospital for three days. He had been attacked with an iron rod at his residence in Andheri. The accused was reportedly angry with his father for scolding him and not having a job for the past two months. The police are currently investigating the matter. The incident sheds light on the dark side of the glamorous Bollywood industry. Not only are the staff members of celebrities just ordinary people working to serve their employers but celebrities themselves are often exposed to gruesome threats and even tragic outcomes due to their constant presence in the limelight.

It seems this is getting quite common in the entertainment industry. In 2012, people were shocked when it came to light that the wife of Star CEO Peter Mukerjea, Indrani, who used to head the media company, was arrested for conspiring to murder her own 24-year-old daughter. In another heartbreaking incident, former actor Kamal Sadanah, who made his Bollywood debut in the film Bekhudi alongside Kajol in 1992, shared a personal tragedy from his own family. He witnessed his father, filmmaker Brij Sadanah, kill his mother and sister at their residence in 1990. Kamal Sadanah narrowly escaped when his father also shot at him. Brij Sadanah, evidently troubled, took his own life the same night. In 1997, Gulshan Kumar’s death was allegedly plotted by the popular music composer duo, Nadeem and Shravan. The owner of T-series was shot outside a temple in Andheri in 1997.

