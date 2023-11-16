Bollywood actors who lent their voices to Hollywood characters: From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The popularity of Hollywood movies in India owes a lot to our Bollywood stars. Many have lent their voices to Hindi-dubbed versions, enhancing the cinematic experience. From Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranveer Singh, the list is extensive. Their contributions bridge the gap between the two cinematic worlds, creating a richer and more immersive viewing experience for audiences across the country.

10 Hindi film stars who contributed their voices to characters in Hollywood

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Renowned as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated for his distinctive voice and magnetic persona, made his mark by lending his voice to Mr. Incredibles in Incredibles. His commanding voice later graced the character of Mufasa in the Hindi version of The Lion King. Audiences resonated with the majesty he brought to these iconic roles, vividly capturing the essence of each character in his unparalleled style.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celebrated for her captivating screen presence, contributed her voice to the Hindi rendition of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. While Angelina Jolie originally voiced the character, Aishwarya's entrancing tones breathed a unique life into this much-anticipated Hollywood sequel. Her voice seamlessly intertwined with the fantasy world, adding a touch of allure to the iconic character in a delightful cross-cultural collaboration.

3. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, a multifaceted global sensation, voiced the character of Kaa in the Hindi version of The Jungle Book. Selected for the mysterious depth in her voice, Priyanka's expressive portrayal breathed life into the enchanting tale for Indian audiences. Her distinctive charm and versatile talent shone through, adding a timeless allure to this classic, showcasing her prowess not just as an actress but also as a skilled voice artist.

4. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, with his unmistakable charisma and boundless energy, provided the Hindi voiceover for Ryan Reynolds in the anti-hero blockbuster Deadpool. His dynamic and spirited rendition brought a unique Indian touch to the Merc with a Mouth. The film narrates the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humor, and Ranveer's lively performance added an extra layer of entertainment to the irreverent narrative, showcasing his versatility in lending voice to diverse characters.

5. Tiger Shroff

Renowned for his high-octane performances, Tiger Shroff took on the role of voicing the Hindi version of the beloved superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming. Describing it as a dream come true, he expressed his excitement for the opportunity. Tiger's vibrant and dynamic voice brought an additional punch to the character of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, showcasing his enthusiasm and lending a distinct energy to the iconic superhero.

6. Imran Khan

Imran Khan, showcasing his versatility, delved into the animated realm by providing the Hindi voice for the character Blu in Rio 2. Originally voiced by Jesse Eisenberg in the Hollywood version, Imran's youthful and vibrant tones injected a hint of Bollywood charm into the colorful and lively narrative of the macaws in this computer-animated musical comedy sequel.

Advertisement

7. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan embraced the role of Captain America, lending his voice to Chris Evans in the Hindi rendition of Captain America: Civil War. In this cinematic epic, Varun's expressive voice brought a unique touch to the iconic character, enhancing the Indian audience's experience of this thrilling superhero saga.

8. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, renowned for his action-packed performances, brought an Indian touch to the legendary Autobot, Optimus Prime. The actor lent his voice to the heroic leader of the Autobots for the Hindi version of the blockbuster Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Remarkably, Akshay took on the dubbing role for his son Aarav, doing it without charge, emphasizing that it was more than a business deal – he felt fortunate to have the opportunity to contribute to this iconic character.

Advertisement

9. Sonu Sood

The charismatic anti-hero of the industry, Sonu Sood, lent his husky and deep voice to dub Dwayne Johnson's character Hercules in the movie titled The Legend of Hercules.