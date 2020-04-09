Bollywood celebrities come forward to thank the Mumbai Police for their services towards fighting COVID-19

Bollywood stars and celebrities have taken to social media to express gratitude to Mumbai Police for their extraordinary efforts to maintain law and order in the city amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

tweeted: "There's an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that's the least we can do."

Name :

City : Mumbai Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se...

Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou pic.twitter.com/N8dnb4Na63 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana re-tweeted a video posted by Mumbai Police and lauded the force for carrying out their duty tirelessly. He tweeted in Marathi: "Don't have words to thank you enough! Today I thank you with my whole heart for keeping us safe."

The Mumbai Police gave a witty reply in Marathi, with a reference to Ayushmann's films, "Vicky Donor" and "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".

"'Thank you Vicky, we will do everything to keep the mumbaikars zyada saavdhan," they wrote.

tweeted: "Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice"

Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 9, 2020

Anil Kapoor expressed: "This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai Police, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. Thank you Mumbai Police.. Love you Mumbai Police."

This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai Police, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety..

Thank you Mumbai Police

Love you Mumbai Police @MumbaiPolice — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 9, 2020

Tiger Shroff wrote: "So so grateful and lucky we are to have you all @MumbaiPolice. can't thank our real heroes enough."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police tweeted mentioning Abhishek Bachchan's character in the "Dhoom" franchise, ACP Jai Dixit, as an inspiration. Their official handle shared: "Just taking the 'ACP Jai Dixit' route to ensure that the city gets back to normalcy soon -- that too, with a 'Dhoom'! All Mumbaikars need to do is not make 'Dus Bahaane' about going out unnecessarily!"

Reacting to the tweet, Abhishek wrote: "Always in debt to them and the great work they do. @MumbaiPolice."

Throughout Thursday, Twitter kept buzzing with gratitude messages from B-Towners.

shared: "This is the time to thank our mumbai police,who leave their families at home and are working with untiring efforts for our security and safety.. Thank you @MumbaiPolice we are forever indebted."

Jackie Shroff expressed: "@MumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra Asli Stars #RealHeroes #OurPride."

Urvashi Rautela posted: "This is the time to heartily thank our @MumbaiPolice & Maharastra police, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. #ThankYouMumbaiPolice #ThankYouMaharasthraPolice."

Varun Sharma wrote: "We are safe sitting at home and the only thing we need to do is be home. Me my family are greatful and don't have words to thank Police , Doctors , NGOs , building guards and every person out there helping us be safe and storm this crisis. @MumbaiPolice @mybmc #DilSeThankYou."

Director-producer and chat show host expressed: "This is the time to show our gratitude to the ones who are working selflessly and tirelessly to keep us safe. Despite being away from their families and loved ones, they work with their spirits high to protect us. And for that, we are very grateful @mumbaipolice. Thank you!"

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote: "Salute & respect to our @MumbaiPolice #IndiaFightsCoronavirus."

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared: "Your undying spirit, determination and courage to keep our city safe is fantastic. Putting our safety before anything else, you guys are the pillars that are keeping us strong! ... Gratitude #ThankYouMumbaiPolice for all your hard work! #DilSeThankYou @MumbaiPolice."

Heartfelt wishes and encouraging notes from Bollywood kept pouring in throughout the day.

Also Read Akshay Kumar holds ‘Dil Se Thank You’ placard as he thanks doctors, police & workers amid Coronavirus crisis

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More