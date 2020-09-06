  1. Home
Bollywood Celebrities outraged at the way Rhea Chakraborty was papped outside NCB office

In a latest news update by India Today, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty has issued a statement after son Showik was arrested.
"Media vultures. The press is behaving barbaric. Is there no one in authority that can stop this," Shibani Dandekar expressed her concern on Instagram Story.

Actress Gauahar Khan is disgusted. "I haven't seen the worst of the criminals being treated like this even after being convicted! Let there be a trial!!! Absolutely disgusted with the way the media is treating her! #shame," she tweeted.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta slammed the media for breaking social distancing norms amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mehta posted a news channel video of Rhea being hounded by scores of media personnel, and was caustic in summing it up with two words: "Social distancing."

Actress Karishma Tanna took the same line, too. "Wow. Social distancing at its best," she wrote with sarcasm.

Producer Manish Mundra tweeted: "This is absurd! This should never happen to anyone! This should end now. What are we turning our nation into? This is not how civilized society functions. Let justice be done but then the road to justice shouldn't look like this."

Rhea is being questioned by NCB on Sunday over a drug angle in the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A day ago, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by NCB and taken in custody by the bureau till September 9.

