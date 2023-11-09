9 Bollywood child actors then and now: Slumdog Millionaire's Latika to K3G's Laddoo and Poo

If you’re a Bollywood buff, you’ll agree that it’s a lot of fun to revisit memorable movies from years ago. A number of child actors in iconic Bollywood films left a mark with their performances. These include Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Latika from Slumdog Millionaire, Gia from Kal Ho Na Ho, and more.

Bollywood child actors: Then and Now

It has been many years now, and while some of these actors are still pursuing their acting career, many have switched fields and are settled elsewhere. Want to know where they have been, and what they look like now? Here’s looking at 9 Bollywood child actors, and they have been up to now.

1. Rubina Ali as young Latika from Slumdog Millionaire

Rubina Ali Qureshi played the role of a young Latika in the Danny Boyle film Slumdog Millionaire. She won our hearts with her brilliant performance in the film. She was 9 years old when she starred in the film.

She is now 24 years old. Rubina did her Bachelor in Arts, as well as a part time course in hair and makeup. She is now a hair stylist and makeup artist, and has opened her own salon near Mumbai.

2. Sana Saeed as Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Sana Saeed appeared as a child artist in the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. She played the role of Anjali Khanna in the film.

She made her big screen debut as an adult in a supporting role in Karan Johar's film Student Of The Year. She also participated in several reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 6, Nach Baliye 7, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Sana has come a long way in her acting career, and she also starred in TV shows such as Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki, Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai and Laal Ishq among others.

3. Parzaan Dastur as the silent Sikh kid from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Parzaan Dastur had a small role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but his role remains a memorable one. In the movie, he was seen counting stars, and his dialogue, “Tussi jaa rahe ho? Tussi na jao!" remains unforgettable.

Parzaan is now married to Delna Shroff, his college classmate. He works behind the camera as a writer and director, and is also the co-founder of his own content production company. A few months ago, he was seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan at a Pathaan event, and the picture went absolutely viral!

4. Siddharth Nigam as young Sahir/Samar from Dhoom 3

Siddharth Nigam had a double role in Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3. He played young Sahir/ Samar in the film. Since then, he has come a long way, and has starred in a number of television shows. He played young Ashoka in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and was also seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 9.

He played Aladdin in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and also Shivaay in Hero- Gayab Mode On. He is a social media sensation, and has over 11.5 million followers on Instagram!

5. Kavish Majmudar as Laddoo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Laddoo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the young Rohan Raichand in the film, was played by Kavish majmudar. He made short films and worked as an assistant director to Soham Shah for the 2009 film Luck. He also starred in the 2013 film Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, and the 2014 film Main Tera Hero. As per reports, he now lives in Dubai.

6. Harshaali Malhotra as Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Harshaali Malhotra was loved for her role as Munni in Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She is all grown up now, and has an active presence on social media with over 2.9 million followers! She often posts reels of her dancing, and her video on What Jhumka from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani went viral!

7. Jhanak Shukla as Gia from Kal Ho Naa Ho

Remember Gia from Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho? She is also popularly known for her role in the television show Karishma Ka Karishma.

She is no longer interested in acting. She studied archaeology, and also completed her MBA. She got engaged to her boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi in January, and posted pictures from the Roka ceremony.

8. Malvika Raaj as young Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Malvika Raaj played the younger version of Poo, a character that was made famous by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She was seen playing the lead role opposite Rinzing Denzongpa in the film Squad, which released in 2021.

In August this year, she shared pictures from her dreamy engagement with businessman Pranav Bagga.

9. Shweta Basu Prasad aka Chunni/Munni from Makdee

Shweta Basu Prasad is well-known for her role in the 2002 film Makdee. Post that, she starred in Iqbal.

Post Iqbal, she took a break and continued her studies. She went on to star in the television series Chandra Nandni. She was also seen in films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, The Tashkent Files, etc. Shweta has now worked in a number of OTT films and series including Ray, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, and Jubilee.

