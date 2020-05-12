Bollywood dancers impacted by Coronavirus lockdown; Seeks help from producers for livelihood

Post the lockdown was imposed in India to curb the spread of coronavirus, the daily wagers of showbiz industry was worst hit by the lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak has affected the entire world and life has come to a standstill. To note, as India is also fighting against COVID 19, the nation has been witnessing a countrywide lockdown since March 25, 2020. This lockdown has impacted several industries including the showbiz world as all the shootings and movie releases have been suspended. To note, this lockdown has worst hit the daily wagers of the industry including the dancers who play a key role in making the Bollywood songs a big hit.

And now these dancers have come together and have sought help from the producers and actors to survive in this crisis situation. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet these days, wherein the dancers have collaborated and requested the industry to come forward to help them. In the video, these dancers were seen holding placards explaining their struggles during the lockdown. It read as “We are daily wage workers but do not get regular work. Many of us are the sole bread earners of the family. Most of us belong to different parts of the country and live on rent. here in Mumbai. We cannot go back to our home towns because we are not considered as migrant workers. No money to pay rent, electricity bill, phone bills and to buy medicines buy groceries. Despite the government orders landlords are demanding rents. Landlords are threatening us to evacuate the house. Lockdown has affected our livelihood.”

They also urged the industrywalas not to ignore them as they are scared that hunger might take a toll on them before coronavirus. “They are not your friends but they have always supported you, in your laughter in your rehearsals, in your performance. from your first attempt and till your blockbuster, they were always there. they need now, we need you now. please help us,” choreographer Gulnaaz Khan stated the in the video.

To note, , who is known as the man with the golden heart, had pledged to help 25,000 daily wagers of the industry in the crisis situation and even transferred the money to help them. Besides, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) is also making efforts to help the industry’s daily wagers in this time of need.

