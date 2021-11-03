Bollywood Diwali Parties 2021: Ekta Kapoor to Arpita Khan Sharma, star studded bashes to watch out for

It is once again that time of the year when everyone across the world is prepping to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali. Even our Btown stars are gearing up for Diwali celebrations with their friends and family. Bollywood is known for throwing some of the biggest Diwali bashes. However, over the past year, COVID 19 has put a dampener on celebrations. This year, while things are certainly in better shape and opening up, many usual hosts like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shah Rukh Khan, Manish Malhotra may take a backseat and keep celebrations low key.

While the usual star-studded bashes every year pre-COVID were hosted by the Bachchans, Shilpa Shetty, SRK and Gauri, this year, so far few Btown celebs have done get together and even fewer are planning to party. As per an India Today report, an insider claimed that amid Raj Kundra's arrest row, Shilpa Shetty is yet to decide if she wants to join the Diwali party this year. On the other hand, another report by News18 had claimed that Shah Rukh and Gauri too may keep celebrations low key amid Aryan Khan's arrest row. With the usuals probably giving it a miss. Here are the parties that one can watch out for.

1. Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ekta Kapoor is all set to host a Diwali party. A source had exclusively revealed that Ekta had been working hard for a while and to take a break, she would be hosting a bash for Diwali. The guest list included names like Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Mohit Suri, Kartik Aryan, Alaya F and many other names from the industry.

2. Arpita Khan Sharma's Diwali party

Another fun Diwali party that is expected to happen this week will be hosted by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma. As per a report in India Today, Arpita may host an intimate party for her close friends and family members at her newly renovated house in Bandra. The report claimed that Arpita has been occupied with the renovation of her house and amid this, she is all set to welcome friends and family on Diwali into her new home.

Parties that took place recently include:

1. Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash

From Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur to Bobby Deol, everyone attended the Diwali party hosted by producer-directed Ramesh Taurani on Tuesday night. It was a night filled with glitz and glamour as stars put on their best attires to show up at Taurani's Diwali bash. Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor also shared lovely photos from inside the party and it seemed to be quite a fun affair.

2. Manish Malhotra intimate Diwali Dinner

On the other hand, Manish Malhotra, who usually hosts a big Diwali bash every year, this year opted to keep things low-key and intimate. On Tuesday night, Manish turned host to an intimate dinner where Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan joined him. The photos from the bash showcased Manish posing with Rekha, who stunned in a white and gold saree. On the other hand, Sara, Khushi and Janhvi were seen in all white attire for the evening.

While Diwali festivities seem to be low-key this year as well, we wait for more updates on who else may be turning host this year.

