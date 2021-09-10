Bollywood financier Yusuf Lakdawala dies in jail at 76: Reports

Prominent realtor and film financer Yusuf Lakdawala, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a land grabbing case, died at the Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai on Thursday. The Bollywood financier Yusuf Lakdawala, aged 76, was reportedly suffering from cancer and was admitted to the prison hospital on September 6.

The Mumbai-based builder and financier was referred to JJ hospital on Wednesday morning after his health deteriorated. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Police said they were informed about Lakdawala's death on Thursday afternoon and added that no foul play has been reported behind his demise.

Yogesh Desai, DIG prisons, west region, told the leading daily, "Lakdawala was 76-year-old and was suffering from Cancer. He was lodged in the prison hospital (inside jail premises) on September 6. On Wednesday morning he was referred to the JJ Hospital by the jail doctors as his condition deteriorated. On Thursday afternoon J J Hospital doctors informed us about his death. No foul play reported.”

Meanwhile, a tweet by ANI read, “Builder & film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, who was lodged in Arthur Road Jail after being arrested by ED in land grabbing case, dies. His body has been brought to JJ Hospital. An ADR (Accidental Death Report) has been registered. Cause of the death is yet to be ascertained.”

A follow-up tweet read, “He (Yusuf Lakdawala) was brought dead, declaration done at 12 noon: JJ Hospital, Mumbai.”